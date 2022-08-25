Liger excited people ever since the makers announced the project, on top of that Vijay Deverakonda playing the lead was the cherry on the top. The movie mark Vijay’s Bollywood debut, who plays the role of an MMA fighter and Ananya Panday his love interest. Meanwhile, after a long wait, the movie is finally here and it is getting some positive reactions. Many film analysts have all eyes on the film and the majority are hoping the movie might help Bollywood with some good Box Office collection. However, as usual, the torrent website will be playing a spoilsport for the film as the movie is already available to download for free in HD quality.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, other than Vijay and Ananya, the movie also stars Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy and Makarand Deshpande. On the other hand, Boxing legend Mike Tyson will also have an extended cameo in the film, making his acting debut in Indian cinema.

Coming back to the topic, Liger created buzz ever since the first look was revealed, later the trailer added more curiosity among Vijay Deverakonda fans. The film was finally released today and soon after the morning shows, the movie was made available to download for free on a number of illegal torrent websites. Although the site owners won’t gain anything but people will be able to enjoy the film on the day of its release in the comfort of their homes. However, the makers will be the ones at loss, as the leak might hinder the Box Office collection.

Just like every week, Tamilrockers is in the forefront for leaking Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, followed by Movierulz and it is also available in a number of Telegram groups. Not just these, other illegal websites too have the leaked version in HD quality.

Meanwhile, the first reactions of the Puri Jagannadh are already in but it is receiving mixed responses. While there are people praising the story and the acting skills of Vijay, others are criticising the movie.

Noy just Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, but previously, big budget movies such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Shamshera, Darlings, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Runway 36, Heropanti 2, Dhaakad, RRR, Pushpa, KGF Chapter 2 and many other films were leaked online.

