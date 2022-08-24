Laal Singh Chaddha is continuing to have a horror run at the box office. While it’s a known fact that the collections are going down for the film, the kind of rapid fall that it is seeing is unbelievable. This can well be seen from the fact that the combined Monday and Tuesday collections have been less than 1 crore and that by no means is the kind of response that one was expecting even in the worst-case scenario.

With this, it is now also quite apparent that the film will at best have a show or two running in select multiplexes in the third week and that too because the new release Liger doesn’t need 4000 screens and hence many of those would be made available for the Aamir Khan starrer. There is absolutely no respite for the film which has failed big time now and the worst part is that even the chatter around it has come to an absolute standstill. Agreed that the film came with its own set of issues but still to have such a downfall is unfathomable.

The Advait Chandan-directed film Laal Singh Chaddha currently stands at 56.50 crores* and while somehow it may manage to touch the 60 crores mark, it will stay below the lifetime number of Secret Superstar (63.40 crores).

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

