Dobaaraa saw a bad fall on Monday as only 0.25 crore* came in. This is on the selected lines since Saturday growth was very minimal and then the film had a flat Sunday. The weekend collections were just 2.98 crores and for the film to actually have any sort of chance, it needed to have these sort of numbers coming on just Sunday. With this kind of trending seem right through the weekend, it was pretty evident that Monday would be quite low and this is what actually happened.

From here, it is now clear that the film would primarily be a one week show. It could well have enjoyed a neat run for itself had audience appreciation been there since this Friday’s release Liger is for a mass audience base and then there is a two week open window before Brahmastra arrives. Even with semi-decent collections, the film could have collected something on its way to reach a lifetime of 15-20 crores. However for now, the film would struggle to get into 5-6 crores range.

So far, Dobaaraa has collected 3.23 crores* and one waits to see how much does it collect in next 2-3 days. It would edge out the lifetime collections of Janhit Mein Jaari (4.11 crores) but that’s about it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

