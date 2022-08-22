Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda is all set for a grand release on 25th August across the globe. The advance booking has started and the response is good so far. As expected, it’s the Telugu version that is putting on a solid show, while the Hindi version is still low and needs a major turnaround. Scroll below to know more.

The film marks Vijay‘s debut in Bollywood. Also, it is the first-ever true pan-Indian film as it will be released all across the country in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Technically, the film is bilingual as it has been shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously, so more hopes are pinned on these two languages at the box office.

As per the latest trade reports flowing in, Liger has made 1.70 crores gross so far from the advance booking for day 1. Almost all collection is contributed by the Telugu version as the Hindi version is yet to hit the 10 lakh mark. Speaking about the ticket sales, the film has crossed the mark of 90,000, which is huge. With three more days to go, expect some big numbers coming on board.

Special mention to Hyderabad where the film is on a rampage mode as around 15% of shows are already houseful and many shows are almost full in advance booking.

Meanwhile, with the countdown set for the theatrical release of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is super-confident that his maiden pan-India film will hit the bull’s eye on August 25. “I guarantee you… the movie will rock. You should shake Guntur on 25th. ,” he said while talking at a pre-release event at Guntur.

