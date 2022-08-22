Dobaaraa had a low weekend at the box office as 2.98 crores came in. The film started at 0.72 crores and then on Sunday, it rose to 1.24 crore. Ideally, the film should have more than tripled on Sunday and the weekend numbers should actually have been Sunday numbers as that would have shown some decent growth at least.

Taapsee Pannu starrer is working primarily with a very niche segment of the audience and while that’s on the expected lines, at least within this segment there should have been more footfalls. This one is a cerebral affair and even such kind of genre can find audiences.

In fact, during pre-pandemic, the response could well have been somewhat better at least for Dobaaraa and 7-8 crores weekend may have come in. However, with OTT opening up the channel for such films to be watched conveniently at home, the footfalls are dwindling fast.

This further raises the case for the OTT window to get longer so that movies release digitally at least 6 months after their theatrical arrival. One can understand that films like Dobaaraa and some more that may come in the near future would end up arriving much sooner since the deals were struck months back.

However, at least for those films where producers are yet to be signed on the dotted line, it’s a point to ponder so that Bollywood as an industry can be saved and the theatrical business stays on to be relevant as ever before.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

