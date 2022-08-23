Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda is all set to hit theatres on 25th August. The film will have premiere shows in Hindi on the mentioned day and will witness a full-fledged release on the 26th. Speaking about the advance booking, the film has done very well at the box office so far and below is all you need to know.

The advance booking for the film kicked off a couple of days back. As Vijay is already a popular name in Telugu states, the ticket sale saw a terrific response within the first few hours. In fact, if reports are to be believed, many trade experts are surprised due to Vijay’s craze in the region. It’s the Telugu version leading all the way, as of now.

As per the trade reports flowing in, Liger has earned 3.85 crores gross (all languages) through day 1 advance booking (till yesterday night). This number includes 3.70 crores gross of the Telugu version alone with Hyderabad city alone contributing 2.50 crores approx, which is insane! Remember this is the report of 25th August, so it includes the collection from only the premiere shows of all other languages, as a full-fledged release takes place on the next day.

With 2 more days to go, the response for Liger to see a huge rise with, of course, the Telugu version leading from the front.

Meanwhile, Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday were in Bengaluru recently to promote their Liger, where they paid tribute to the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. Vijay and Ananya visited the Samadhi of Puneeth Rajkumar located within the premises of Kanteerava stadium and paid a floral tribute to the late actor.

