Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunkey Pandey and Bhavana Panday is making quite some noise on the internet and in the film business with her movie choices and acting chops. However, apart from her professional front, it’s her sartorial choices that grab the limelight.

Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. And every day, she is putting her best fashion foot forward by donning unique outfits and making a fashion statement.

Do you want to amp up your roka look? Then take a look at Ananya Panday’s ethnic look that can be the perfect pick for you. Recently, we came across a fashion page on Instagram, where they shared Ananya Panday’s picture wearing a gorgeous rose pink-coloured lehenga with plunging neckline choli embroidered with golden thread all over it. She paired her look with a dupatta and a choker set, including ear studs.

For makeup, Ananya Panday opted for a glowy look, and accentuated with light foundation, blushed cheeks, thin eyeliner, layers of mascara and nude pink lip shade. She kept her hair open in beachy curls. However, the outfit was from the shelves of Devnaagri, which comes with a price tag of Rs. 85K.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie, Gehraiyaan along with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

What do you think of Ananya Panday’s look? Would you like to recreate it for your engagement of roka ceremony? Let us know!

