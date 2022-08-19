Priyanka Chopra who started her career as Miss World, made it big in the Hindi film industry, and now she has become a global name. However, apart from her professional success, Priyanka often leads the headlines with her gorgeous sartorial choices. She has a great sense in fashion, and her appearances prove the same.

Priyanka Chopra is not only a global star, but now she is also a doting wife to Hollywood pop singer, Nick Jonas and a loving mother to a cutesy daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Recently, we stumbled upon a picture shared by a Priyanka Chopra fanpage where Priyanka could be seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband, Nick in LA, wearing a gorgeous co-ord set in coral orange colour from the shelves of C/MEO Collective. And we found out that the two-piece, including a fine line skirt and a matching top that comes with a price tag of $132 that after converting to Indian currency, stands at Rs. 10, 531.

Priyanka Chopra further styled her look with a Bulgari Serpenti Cabochon Crossbody Bag that costs 2260 euros and in Indian currency Rs. 1,81,934.46 and Gianvito Rossi Elle 105 Crystal Embellished PVC & Mirrored Leather Mules shoes cost $1547, which after converting stands at Rs. 1,23,446.89. Well, she surely knows how to amp a regular look into a luxurious one.

She accentuated her look with dewy makeup and matte maroon lip shade. Priyanka Chopra accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and kept her hair open.

What do you think of Priyanka Chopra’s co-ord look? Let us know!

