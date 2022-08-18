Late actress Sridevi was a superstar of her time and her daughter Janhvi Kapoor has also proved her mettle in acting with every single movie that she’s been doing and improving one after another. Very soon, her younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will also be seen on the silver screen and is making her Bollywood debut with Netflix’s ‘Archies’. Today, we bring you a throwback picture of Khushi from being dusky-coloured and having a petite figure to a massive transformation with a curvy figure and accentuated facial features. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Khushi who is making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies is already very popular on social media even before her big debut. The beauty enjoys a fan following of over 848K on Instagram and her aesthetic feed is what we love the most on the photo-sharing site. The diva is also very active on social media and often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to her fans there.

Talking about Khushi Kapoor’s evident transformation, today we bring you a throwback picture from 2015. Late actress and her mother, Sridevi took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Janhvi Kapoor with Khushi and she looks very different but her fashion sense looks commendable even back then.

In the picture shared by Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor can be seen wearing a black loose cardigan that she paired with matching knee-length boots and a skirt. She accessorised her look with a black backpack bag.

Take a look at her picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor)

She looks so cute here!

Now, cut to 2022, look at her NOW:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

WHAT EVEN THAT TRANSFORMATION! You go girl.

What are your thoughts on Khushi Kapoor’s transformation? Tell us in the comments below.

