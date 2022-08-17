When Alia Bhatt Suffered A Wardrobe Malfunction Flashing Her Side B**b At An Award Show, Here's How She Handled It Like A Pro!

Alia Bhatt who just returned from her babymoon along with husband Ranbir Kapoor is always dominating the headlines in the country. The couple was in Italy and Alia shared a beautiful video of Ranbir dancing on ‘Deva Deva’ from their upcoming film Brahmastra. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the Darlings actress accidentally flashed her side b**b while wearing a beautiful ruffled gown. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Alia is one of the most successful and bankable actresses at the moment. Not just her acting skills but she’s also very popular for her fashion sense and is soon making her Hollywood debut opposite Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot in ‘Heart Of Stone’. The beauty also enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 68 million followers on Instagram.

Talking about her wardrobe malfunction, it was in 2018 when Alia Bhatt was attending 63rd Filmfare Awards in Mumbai and gave us princess vibes with her chic gown. It was a lavender coloured ruffled Mansoori gown with intricate tulle-ruffle skirt and a plunging neckline.

Alia Bhatt finished off her look with nude makeup look with soft curls and looked straight out of a fairytale.

The beauty is often seen setting trends in Bollywood with her fashion sense and that’s exactly what happened back in 2018 also. Ruffles is still very much in 2022 and we are still very much obsessed with Alia and her fashion sense. Haha!

Meanwhile, talking about her wardrobe malfunction, a video on YouTube went viral where Alia lifts her hand to acknowledge paps and accidentally flashes her side b**b while doing so.

ASC Bollywood Buzz shared the video on their Youtube, take a look at it below:

She looks straight out of a Disney princess here!

Alia Bhatt, you’re truly a stunner.

