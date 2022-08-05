Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the biggest names in the Indian rapping industry. The Singer has given us many marvellous songs and had the show running over his back for a long time after he took a hiatus. Since then we have seen many singers and rappers taking up the spotlight and spreading yeh rap culture in India. Recently YouTube content creator Harsh Beniwal opened up about Honey Singh’s absence and how it affected him.

Honey Singh’s real name is Hridesh Singh and he made his debut in the Bollywood industry with the song “Shakal Pe Mat Jaana”, which was a massive hit on the platform.

Well, it was during a recent video shared on the YouTube media channel Unlimited Entertainment, where the narrator talked about a few clips about rapper Ikka, Mufad and later on went to Harsh Beniwal. The content creator was shown on a youtube podcast (RealHit) interview where he spoke about Yo Yo Honey Singh while giving an example of how any artist should be completely consistent in his work or someone else will overtake him.

Explaining more in detail while keeping Yo Yo Honey Singh as the example, Harsh Beniwal said, “Mujhe mera… bhai sustain karna tha. Aap sustain nahi… aap rukoge tho aapko ye, dastur hai bhai aap jaha Ruk Gaye waha pe Bhai dusra banda aa jayega. Wo toh har field mai hua hai” (I wanted to sustain myself, because you see if you don’t sustain yourself or you just stop, someone else will come from the back and take your place. Thats common for every field) Continuing the topic, Harsh gave his example of Honey Singh’s career saying, ” Honey Singh ke time pe dekh lo na, Honey Singh rukha toh dusre artist bhi aaye na.. Ag=ar Honey Singh rukhta nahi toh kisiko Ane bhi nahi deta. Honey Singh rukha karke aage wo artist ko opportunity milli, wo gap fill ho gayi. Toh woh hai ki apko rukhna nahi hai.” ( Look at Honey Singh’s era, when he stopped making music suddenly, others got the opportunity and went ahead of him. If Honey Singh hadn’t stopped, he wouldn’t have let anyone overtake him. He stopped that’s why these artists got their opportunities. That’s why, don’t stop. “

Well, what are your thoughts on Harsh Beniwal’s views on Yo Yo Honey Singh? Do let us know in the comments below!

