Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s cast is witnessing a drastic change off-late. It all began when last year Neha Mehta quit the show owing to issues with the producers. Soon after, reports were rife that Raj Anadkat has bid goodbye to the sitcom which remains strong to date. The biggest shock was Shailesh Lodha moved on in a nick of time.

For the longest time, fans were demanding the return of Disha Vakani as Dayaben. That only looked like a dream because there were promises being made by Asit Kumarr Modi but those weren’t conversing into action. After a point, fans realised that the former star has permanently quit the show.

Recently, it was said that Asit Kumarr Modi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team reached out to Shailesh Lodha multiple times. But the actor seems to be adamant about his decision and wants to move on to something better.

Now, Asit Kumarr Modi in a viral interview shared by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fandom on Instagram could be seen speaking about Shailesh Lodha’s exit. He said, “Dekhiye jaise maine pehle bhi kaha hai, mai sabko sath me jod ke rakhna chahta hu. Lekin agar koi log ana hi nahi chahte, unka pet bhar gaya ho, unko lagta ho humne bohot kuch kar lia, aur kuch karna chahiye, humko sirf TMKOC tak simit nahi rehna, wo nahi samajhna chahte, mai fir bhi unko kehta hu ki bhai sochiye samajhiye.”

“Lekin agar nahi aayenge toh, jarur, show rukega nahi. Naye Taarak Mehta jarur ayenge, purane aayenge toh bhi hume khushi hongi, naye ayenge toh bhi khushi hogi. Mera ek hi lakhsya hai ki humare darshako ke upar smile bani rahe,” he added.

Well, all TMKOC fans can hope for Shailesh Lodha to reconsider his decision.

