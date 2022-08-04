Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor duo is going places to promote their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. For the same, Mr Perfectionist and Bebo appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7 and the episode is already out on Disney+Hotstar.

Advertisement

A few days back, we brought the pictures of Bebo and Aamir from the sets of KWK 7. In the photos, the PK star was seen smoking a pipe.

Advertisement

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan is out and it has grabbed everyone’s attention for different reasons. While this season saw a mellowed-down version of Kareena, Aamir became the butt of jokes owing to his goof-ups on the show. During the Koffee Quiz, Karan Johar asked Aamir to name 3 Indian crickets, replying to which he first named Kohli and later messed up by naming Rohit Shetty instead of Rohit Sharma.

Well, it didn’t end here. During the same segment, when Karan Johar again asked Aamir Khan to name any 2 films by Akshay Kumar, he first said Khiladi then again goofed up by saying Super 30. The latter film starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

Ever since the episode began to stream, Aamir Khan was trolled for his oopsies on the show so much so that he was compared to Alia Bhatt. For the unversed, the Darlings actress became the butt of jokes when she named Prithviraj Chauhan as President of India during her debut appearance on KWK.

Taking to netizens shared snapshots from the episode and wrote, “Rohit Shetty is my favorite player. He plays very well with Scorpio.” Another said, “Rohit Shetty kab se cricketer ban gaya.” Check out a few tweets below:

This news sounds like a script from Rohit Shetty Productions… — SakhtLadki (@Romi194) August 4, 2022

Can't get over that rohit shetty — Saurabh (@woahsaurabh) August 4, 2022

He got few seconds to answer quickly 👀😂😂

That's y he said rohit shetty. Aur super30 ko akshay ki movie btaya — ᗰ E E ᖇ ᗩ 🍁 (@iSRKzMeera) August 4, 2022

Coming back, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2022, marking a clash with Akshay Kumar-led Raksha Bandhan.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt On Trolls, Haters’ Comments Post Announcing Pregnancy With Ranbir Kapoor, Says “Chaand Pe Bhi Daag Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram