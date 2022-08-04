Darlings featuring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in the lead created the buzz ever since the makers dropped the first teaser. The plot and the star cast are making everyone eager to watch the film which is set to release tomorrow, i.e. August 5, 2022. Interestingly, Alia makes her production debut with the film and scroll below to know how much the star cast of the film will be taking home as their remuneration.

Advertisement

Directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, the film will be released on Netflix tomorrow and it also features, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in key roles.

Touted as the Black Comedy, Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah starrer Darlings was made on a budget of around 20-25 crores. Now let’s have a look at the fees actors got paid for the Netflix film.

Alia Bhatt

Advertisement

The actress who makes her production debut with Darlings will be seen playing the role of Badrunissa Shaikh aka Badru. Being a lead star of the film, as per Bollywood Bubble, Alia received around 15 Crore for the film.

Shefali Shah

The talented star will be seen playing the role of Badru’s (Alia) mother in the Netflix film and as per reports, Shefali was paid 1 Crore.

Vijay Varma

The Gully Boy star has an important role in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings. He’ll be seen as Badru’s husband, Hamza Shaikh, a ticket collector. For the film, the actor was paid around 85 Lakhs.

Roshan Matthew

Roshan known for his work in South films like Moothon, C U Soon, Kappela, Kuruthi and others has a key role in the film. Reportedly, the actor has received 40 Lakhs for the role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Ever since the trailer of Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah starrer Darlings was released, it has intrigued fans due to the amazing cast and fresh story.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt On Trolls, Haters’ Comments Post Announcing Pregnancy With Ranbir Kapoor, Says “Chaand Pe Bhi Daag Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram