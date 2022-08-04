Boycott Alia Bhatt Trends As Netizens Claim Her 'Darlings' Promote Domestic Violence Against Men- Read On
Darlings: Alia Bhatt & Shefali Shah Starrer Falls Victim Of Yet Another Boycott, Netizens Accuse Actress Of Promoting Domestic Violence Against Men ( Photo Credit – Instagram ; Darlings Poster )

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming film Darlings which is all set to get released on Netflix tomorrow. While many are eagerly waiting for it the film, #BoycottAliaBhatt began trending on Twitter a day ahead of the release. Scroll down to know more.

Helmed by Jasleen K Reen, the film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Mathew. In the film, Alia plays the role of Badrunissa Shaikh, a victim of domestic abuse. The film’s trailer received a thumping response when it was released a couple of days ago.

As Darlings is all set to release on Netflix, some netizens feel Alia Bhatt is promoting domestic violence against men with her film. They’re finding it very problematic and have called for a boycott of the film. Some even compared Alia to Hollywood actress Amber Heard while Vijay Varma was compared to Johnny Depp.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

However, this is not the first time that some netizens called for a boycott of a Bollywood film. In fact, Boycott culture is a huge trend in the entertainment news these days. A couple of days ago, some netizens called for a boycott of films like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

For the unversed, Darlings’ trailer begins with the kidnapping of Hamza (Vijay Varma) who is the husband of Badrunissa Shaikh (Alia Bhatt). Badru used to be a doting wife who suffered abuse at the hands of Hamza. Badru (Alia Bhatt) and her mother (Shefali Shah) kidnap Hamza and torture him just the way he did to Badru. They kidnap him at their home and pretend that he is missing. Badru and her mom also file a missing person complaint.

