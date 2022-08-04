Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming film Darlings which is all set to get released on Netflix tomorrow. While many are eagerly waiting for it the film, #BoycottAliaBhatt began trending on Twitter a day ahead of the release. Scroll down to know more.

Helmed by Jasleen K Reen, the film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Mathew. In the film, Alia plays the role of Badrunissa Shaikh, a victim of domestic abuse. The film’s trailer received a thumping response when it was released a couple of days ago.

As Darlings is all set to release on Netflix, some netizens feel Alia Bhatt is promoting domestic violence against men with her film. They’re finding it very problematic and have called for a boycott of the film. Some even compared Alia to Hollywood actress Amber Heard while Vijay Varma was compared to Johnny Depp.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

#BoycottAliaBhatt who is endorsing DV on Men. Imagine if the genders were reversed! pic.twitter.com/OK4EDAe3pS — Catachi (@itachi_senpai1) August 3, 2022

By seeing this below Poster, Can I appeal to all "Man and Women" to Just #BoycottAliaBhatt And#BoycottDarling….. So Insensitive pic.twitter.com/MO4rZlfXdl — SP (@saurabh_one) August 3, 2022

#BoycottAliaBhatt #BoycottDarlings

She is a misandry queen who promotes domestic violence on men pic.twitter.com/kGZSSJdqYn — Ambar (@Ambar_SIFF_MRA) August 3, 2022

From try to set a trend or role model promoting #Criminal life to promoting #DomesticViolence #BoycottAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/5AAwBPVQxH — 𝕋ꫝꫀ 𝕂𝕂 (@Try2StopME) August 3, 2022

#BoycottAliaBhatt has started trending in India. She is #AmberHeard of India. She made a movie to promote domestic violence against Indian men.#BanNetflix@realsiff pic.twitter.com/lC6xmEG75n — Prasad Y (@PrasadY_MRA) August 3, 2022

Alia Bhatt is nothing but Amber Heard of India. She promotes domestic violence on men and makes fun of it#BoycottAliaBhatt#BoycottDarlings pic.twitter.com/Sqi5YNvELh — Ambar (@Ambar_SIFF_MRA) August 3, 2022

Society : woman is only victim of domestic violence. They always neglected the violence against the man by woman. Men's always neglected from society. Make fun on men's death.

But now it must be stop.#BoycottAliaBhatt #boycottAliaBhatt.#DarlingsOnNetflix #BoycottDarlings pic.twitter.com/W0LXNhVKPL — MenToo (@MenTooSave) August 3, 2022

Put a stop on Amber Heard in India.#BoycottAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/EI8KvebvFC — Nirmal Kumar Kedia (@kedianirmal26) August 3, 2022

Empowering men is necessary nowadays and what alia bhatt is doing ?? 😡#BoycottAliaBhatt — 𝐌𝐢𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐘 (@AryanMane45) August 4, 2022

Those who are saying #BoycottAliaBhatt on the basis of that she in movie doing violence to men's Me – Koi Sense Hai Iss Baat mein…

Agar Ladka Ladki ko movie mein turture kare toh kuch nahi aurrr ye haar movie mein hota hai But agar #AliaBhatt kare toh usse sidha boycott — Ambulge Sanket (@SanketAmbulge) August 4, 2022

That's why stop fun of Domestic violence on men #BoycottDarlings#BoycottAliaBhatt — Fan of 'SAGAR' (@right2men) August 4, 2022

However, this is not the first time that some netizens called for a boycott of a Bollywood film. In fact, Boycott culture is a huge trend in the entertainment news these days. A couple of days ago, some netizens called for a boycott of films like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

For the unversed, Darlings’ trailer begins with the kidnapping of Hamza (Vijay Varma) who is the husband of Badrunissa Shaikh (Alia Bhatt). Badru used to be a doting wife who suffered abuse at the hands of Hamza. Badru (Alia Bhatt) and her mother (Shefali Shah) kidnap Hamza and torture him just the way he did to Badru. They kidnap him at their home and pretend that he is missing. Badru and her mom also file a missing person complaint.

