Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are a match made in heaven. The duo met for a photo session back in 2001 and began their relationship on a casual note. Little did they know they will soon end up getting married to each other. But do you remember when the Raksha Bandhan actor said his wife moans when he’s sitting idle? Scroll below for all the details.

It is very well known that Twinkle is very blunt with her statements. Even during the latest Koffee With Karan episode ft Akshay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actor expressed how he gets scared of some of the things his wife ends up saying. He even proofreads her books to ensure there’s nothing offensive in it.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar once said, “Tina (Twinkle) is my best friend. My wife is the best person any man could wish to wake up next to. She holds me up when I’m falling, and puts me down when I’m flying. She makes me laugh when I’m sad and moans when I am sitting idle. Tina is everything to me. She is my reality check.”

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna even once left everyone in splits when she revealed about her warning to Akshay Kumar. She told on Koffee With Karan Season 7, “I told Akshay to do sensible films if he wants to have a second child.” Savage as ever, isn’t she?

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay are married for 21 years now. The couple is blessed with 2 children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be soon seen in Raksha Bandhan. The film is set to clash with Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.

