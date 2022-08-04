Prabhas is undeniably one of the biggest Indian stars currently. No matter how the bad film is, his presence ensures big numbers at least in the initial days after the release. Due to the same, his upcoming release Adipurush has managed to crack a monstrous deal and it’s related to digital rights. Scroll below to know more details.

For the unversed, post-Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, nothing has worked really great for the Darling actor. Even though his Saaho minted huge money at the box office, it failed to reap up to its potential due to poor word-of-mouth. And the less we talk about Radhe Shyam, the better it is. The epic romantic saga which also starred Pooja Hegde tanked miserably after a big start and went on to become one of the biggest flops.

Despite back-to-back big-time underperformers, Prabhas’ Adipurush, Salaar, Project K and Spirit are carrying a huge pre-release buzz. Thanks to it, his very next release has reportedly cracked a big deal. It is learnt that the digital rights of the Om Raut directorial have been acquired by Netflix for a staggering 250 crores. This will include rights for all languages.

Slated to release on 12th January 2023, Adipurush marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. It also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Based on the Indian epic Ramayana, the film will be releasing in all IMAX formats across the globe and is one of the most expensive Indian films.

Speaking about the IMAX release, Om Raut recently took to social media to announce an update on his much-anticipated movie. “One thing that I always wanted to do for all our #Adipurush fans. It’s almost time. Can’t wait for 12th January 2023. #Adipurush #IMAX #LosAngeles #3D,” Raut wrote, as he shared a picture of himself at the IMAX, Los Angeles.

