Prabhas is making headlines every now and then; the reason behind this is his latest release Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead in the film. The film opened really well at the box office and in a recent chat, the actor’s dialect coach has opened up on his Hindi in Radhe Shyam vs how he spoke in Saaho. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The Baahubali actor started off with Telugu cinema and has predominantly worked in the South Film industry. Later, he made his way to Bollywood with pan-India films and started practising Hindi dialects for his films. Now, his dialect coach Ashish Pathode has opened up on the improvement in his speech and praised him for the same.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Ashish opened up on Prabhas’ Hindi dialect coaching in Radhe Shyam and said, “I will not say training Prabhas was difficult, but it was also not easy. Since Prabhas and his films are pan India, one scene is shot in Hindi, while another scene is shot in Telugu and the same pattern was followed for ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Radhe Shyam’. But if you compare ‘Saaho’ with ‘Radhe Shyam’, one can see a huge improvement in his dialect.”

Ashish Pathode continued and said, “His speech is clearer and has a style in it, which was not there in ‘Saaho’. While talking about Prabhas’ voice, it is a heavy base so the sound and the dialogue revolves within the cavity. So I made him practice some exercises and in ‘Radhe Shyam’, we can hear him clearly. His voice has a throw and we cannot say anywhere that there is no audibility in his voice and one cannot say that it is not Hindi. I will not say he has improved 100 per cent as the Telugu language is his root, but there is a huge difference in his dialect and I am getting a positive response from the industry on that.”

What are your thoughts on Prabhas’ Hindi improvement in Radhe Shyam? Tell us in the space below.

