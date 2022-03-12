SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and Baahubali 2 made South star Prabhas a name everyone across India knew. The actor and director share an amazing bond even when they are now filming a project together and the same was evident when the two recently interacted with a media house.

At the moment, the dynamic duo is currently busy with their individual projects. While the Saaho star saw the release of his period romantic drama Radhe Shyam on Friday, March 11), the Makkhi director is gearing up for the release of his next, RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt.

During a recent interaction with Times Now, Prabhas and SS Rajamouli were at their candid best as they joked around, discussed the actor getting more confident while talking to the media, their upcoming films and more. Towards the end of their interaction, the Adipurush actor jokingly asked Rajamouli why was he not cast in RRR in any capacity.

Prabhas even went as far as telling SS Rajamouli that he would’ve been spectacular on the big screen with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. So why didn’t the acclaimed director cast him, even if it was a cameo? Well, the Magadheera maker said, “You are like a big ship. We can’t have it when there is no necessity of the ship (referring to a scene from Radhe Shyam). But, if we feel it is very important, we will do anything to bring you into the movie.”

We would definitely want to see Prabhas and Rajamouli sir collab once more. In fact, the actor recently spoke about working with the director in Baahubali 3 saying, “Whether Baahubali 3 will happen or not is something I don’t know. But I definitely can’t do immediately, but it has to happen, it will only if Rajamouli wants it.”

