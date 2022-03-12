This Friday, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam released in theatres, facing a clash with Vivek Agnihotri starrer The Kashmir Files. After treating fans with numerous posters, songs and dialogue promos, the film was one of the most-anticipated films. Apart from Telugu, the film has also been released in Hindi.

Advertisement

As per early estimates, Radhe Shyam is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark with its day 1 collection at the box office in India. Now the official figures are out and guess whose record it broke?

Advertisement

Apart from breaking his own records, Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam has managed to beat Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa’s day 1 all India box-office collections. Yes, you heard right! Prabhas has successfully left Allu Arjun behind. As per the latest reports, Radhe Shyam has managed to collect Rs 48 crore* while Allu Arjun had garnered around Rs is 46-48 crore in all India collections including Hindi.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Koimoi rated Radhe Shyam with 1.5 stars and wrote in its review, “He falls for her but only wants to keep it till ‘flirtationship’, which is a boomer term for friends with benefits. Prerna somehow falls for him because he travels 300 kilometres on a bike in rain for her, despite being a rich bloke he doesn’t take his car but because he has to impress a girl… vroom vroom. Now, starts the circus of one character could die from either of them because palmistry says so, but you’ll soon realise it’s the audience that wants to get killed by the end.”

While we rate Pushpa: The Rise with 3.5 stars and the review read, “It starts with the climax (not really, but that’s what the background narration tells us so) as we learn about the Japanese culture of newly married men gifting their wives expensive gifts. One such gift shown is a musical instrument made of Red sandalwood to get us into the story of how it’s smuggled from India. Back home, we’ve Pushpa (Allu Arjun) working as a labourer to extract Red Sandalwood having the ego of a mad king. As our usual heroes, Pushpa, too, has the ambition to be a big shot one day.”

Must Read: When Ram Charan Broke His Silence Over ‘Casting Couch’ In Tollywood After Sri Reddy’s Stripping Controversy: “To Hear This Word…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube