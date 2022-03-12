After Hollywood and Bollywood the next Mega industry is the Tollywood industry. With the south entertainment industry flourishing with success at the box office now, we bring you a throwback story on when south superstar Ram Charan opened up on casting couch.

Advertisement

For the unversed, four years back, the RRR star had broken his silence on casting couch taking place in the Tollywood (especially the Telugu) Industry. Read on to know what the actor had to say.

Advertisement

It so happened that back in 2018 actress Sri Reddy shook up the entire Tollywood industry when she stripped down in front of the Telugu Film Chambers. The action taken by the actress was to protest against the inaction of the South film industry. At the time, actor Ram Charan gave his views on the topic.

When asked Ram Charan about his thoughts on the topic, the actor said, “I am not talking particularly about her (Sri Reddy). But overall, to hear this word anywhere, in any industry — whether in politics or business industry — doesn’t sound right to anyone. Nobody would encourage it, especially when I have five of my sisters in the same field, I would personally not want to pursue it or witness such a disaster in the industry.” He added, “We can’t blindly go without trying to find any sense behind it. So, I guess this particular case has helped us form a committee in our industry to look into such matters.”

Meanwhile, talking about his professional front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film RRR. The film directed by SS Rajamouli also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

What are your views on the casting couch, do you think the Tollywood industry encourages it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates and throwback stories, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: When Samantha Recalled Wearing Revealing Clothes First Time After Her Marriage: “I Was Trolled Terribly & It Was Very, Very Hard”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube