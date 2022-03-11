Prabhas is all over the news today. The reason being is his new release Radhe Shyam starring him and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. No matter what the actor does, he’ll always be known for his work in Baahubali and in a recent interview, the 42-year-old actor opened up on the third instalment of SS Rajamouli’s directorial. Scroll below to know whether it’s happening or not.

Baahubali is one of the biggest Indian films in the history of Indian cinema. The actor played the lead role in the franchise and became a sensation and one of the most bankable stars in the country. While fans can’t wait for the makers to announce the third instalment of the same, Prabhas opened up on his point of view.

During a promotional event of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas opened up whether there’s going to be Baahubali 3 or not and told Hindustan Times, “Baahubali is a film I will always hold very close to my heart. The kind of impact it has left in my career can never be matched. Whether Baahubali 3 will happen or not is something I don’t know. But I definitely can’t do immediately, but it has to happen, it will only if Rajamouli wants it.”

Well, that in itself is a huge deal. Rajamouli sir, are you listening? We are ready for you to make an announcement soon.

Baahubali did an incredible business at the box office crossing over ₹1000 crore in gross earnings.

What are your thoughts on Prabhas talking about Baahubali 3? Tell us in the comments below.

