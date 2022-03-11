Prabhas is one of the greatest superstars at the moment and his movies tend to create a lot of hype even before they are officially announced by the makers. As he gears up for his next release Radhe Shyam, the actor has been participating in various promotional events to reach a wider range of audience. In one such interaction with the team, he recalled having a chat with Kangana Ranaut about astrology and how surprised he was about its accuracy.

For the unversed, Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama film that hit the theatres on March 11, 2022, after several pandemic-related delays. The film has been written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar while it stars actors like Pooja Hegde and Jayaram in key roles. The movie opened to mixed reviews and has been enjoying a high occupancy rate, especially in the south.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Prabhas recently discussed an array of topics with director SS Rajamouli as a part of Radhe Shyam’s promotions. In a segment of the conversation, the actor could be seen discussing how an astrological prediction about Kangana Ranaut came true years later.

Explaining a conversation he had with Kangana Ranaut while working on the 2009 Telugu film Ek Niranjan, Prabhas said, “Kangana told me this interesting thing back when we were shooting for Ek Niranjan. She grew up in a small town not related to cinema at all. She met an astrologer. She went there and they told her she was going to be a heroine.”

Prabhas further elaborated on Kangana Ranaut’s reaction to the astrologer and why he still finds it hard to accept. “She brushed it off thinking ‘I’m just a small-town girl and these people are fooling me with heroine talk’. We heard many incidents like this, which might have happened but I find them hard to believe.”, Prabhas said.

