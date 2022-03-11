With the Covid-19 scare dying down, everything in Maharashtra is now open and ready for its citizens, especially the cinema. After Pushpa, Bheemla Nayak and Bheeshma Parvam, it’s now time for our Baahubali Prabhas to showcase his magic on screen with his upcoming film Radhe Shyam.

The Baahubali fame’s fan can’t help but rush to buy tickets for his upcoming romantic-drama with Pooja Hegde. One of his such Jabra fans is Vijaywada’s mayor who recently demanded the film’s tickets in quite a unique way.

It so happens that Vijayawada’s Municipal Mayor has now been seen demanding Radhe Shyam‘s tickets ever since many new cinemas were released in theatres. It was witnessed that after Prabhas’s upcoming movie hit the big screens, the party and ward members of Vijaywada are all requesting tickets for the show. As a result, Vijayawada Mayor sent out a letter to theatre owners, demanding them to hand over a total of 100 tickets for each show to the Mayor’s Chambers. It was mentioned that the chamber will be paying the theatre house in cash in exchange for the tickets.

An image of this said letter has been going viral on the social media platforms ever since it was released. The Vijaywada’s Mayor’s letter reads, “It is to inform that in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limits every month various new cinemas are releasing in the malls. The party representatives and Ward corporators are requesting for arranging cinema tickets for new releases. Therefore, it is requested to provide 100 no.s of tickets for each show to the Hon’ble Mayor’s Chamber, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in your cinema theatre without fail. The necessary ticket charges will be paid in cash. From the next new releases, this procedure needs to be followed.”

Are you excited to see Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

