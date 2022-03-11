RRR is days away from its release and the response is already thunderous. The movie has everything top-notch and reasons that will pull you to the theatre screens. SS Rajamouli is the director with an ensemble cast of Ram Charan, Jr NTR along with the best of Bollywood including Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. All of these factors have not just been restricted to India but reached the global craze. Scroll below for some exciting details.

One very well knows that RRR will shatter massive records at the Indian box office. It is quite expected from the pan India film to break several opening records amid the pandemic era. We have previously seen Gangubai Kathiawadi, Spider-Man: No Way Home amongst others revive theatres and SS Rajamouli’s directorial will only continue the legacy.

Now as per Sacnilk.com, RRR has already crossed the $1 million mark at the US box office from its pre-sales. For the unversed, the film witnesses its premiere on 24th March there but the pre-sales have already crossed the $500K mark at the Cinemark theatre chain. That remains a feat that no Bollywood movie has previously crossed in the state. Huge, isn’t it?

Just not that, the report suggests that RRR will open in the range of $2-3 million at the US box office. This already sounds like a blockbuster to us but only time will tell the moolah that the period action drama mints.

Meanwhile, the film will release in the Indian theatres on 25th March. The buzz is sky high and there are possibilities that movie halls will witness a houseful scenario!

RRR will be releasing in 5 languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

