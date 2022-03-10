In what can be called shocking news, a 35-year-old Tamil actress was forced to strip at knifepoint and videographed the act before escaping with 10 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 55,000. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Advertisement

The alleged incident reportedly occurred in Chennai’s Valasarvakam area on Monday night. A case was registered after the actress filed a complaint with the local police station. Based on the complaint cops sprung into action and some shocking details have emerged.

Advertisement

As per the Times of India report, the actress in her complaint alleged that the two men, covered their faces in masks, barged into her home at 10.30 PM. While one of them brandished a knife and asked her to strip, the other recorded the act on his mobile phone. The two then snatched the gold jewellery before escaping on a bike parked at the end of the street.

Police claimed that the actress, who had done a few supporting roles in Tamil films, also runs a fish shop in the neighbourhood after separating from her husband. She suspected a fellow fish vendor’s hand in the crime as he had called half an hour ago before the miscreants came knocking on her door.

The Tamil actress’s complaint also mentioned the robbers snatched ₹50,000 in cash and 24 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.3 Lakhs. Police said that even though the quantum of the stolen articles was incorrect the other details were correct. However, investigators scanned CCTV camera footage and identified Kannadasan and Selvakumar. The two robbers were soon nabbed and taken into custody.

During the investigation, the robbers confessed the crime and claimed that the phone used for filming the act of the actor stripping was smashed. So what do you think about the robbery incident that occurred in Chennai? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Radhe Shyam Advance Booking Update (2 Days Before Release): Hyderabad City Is ‘Sold Out’ In A Day, Prabhas’ Stardom To Do Box Office Wonders

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube