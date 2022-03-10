Radhe Shyam (Hindi) Box Office Predictions: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's Love Saga To Open In 5-6 Crores Range

Radhe Shyam is the new release this Friday and it’s a biggie, considering Prabhas is leading the show with Pooja Hegde as the heroine. If there is one actor who has consistently been delivering at a pan-India level, it’s Prabhas. While the Baahubali series could still be attributed to the film as a whole and SS Rajamouli’s brand name, Saaho did well, especially in Hindi, due to the star power of Prabhas. Moreover, the film has amazing action with a major Bollywood connect too due to the presence of Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh an item number from Jacqueline Fernandez plus other known faces as well.

From the face value perspective, Radhe Shyam is huge too. However, the film is not a conventional action-packed affair from the south that could see a horde of the audience on the first day. It is more of a love story and drama with some action in there, which means it would end up being a word of mouth affair. Surprisingly, even though this is a love story, the songs haven’t really reached out much to the audiences. Overall marketing and promotion of the film too could have been more aggressive to let the audience know of its theatrical arrival.

As a result, the film could take an opening of 5-6 crores and post that grow on the basis of word of mouth. The number may go up if the release size of the film is dramatically high but with Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Batman already running and The Kashmir Files also releasing, it is going to be a packed schedule in the coming week for sure.

