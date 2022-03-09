Prabhas is one of the most popular and successful stars in the country right now. He started his career in the South film industry and is now ruling in Bollywood too. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ along with Pooja Hegde as the female lead and in a recent interview, the actor opened up on dealing with the box-office pressure and revealed that not all films are going to be massive like ‘Baahubali’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, the SS Rajamouli directorial is one of the biggest box-office hits of all time and shattered some crazy records too. Prabhas played the lead in the film and along with the popularity, he also became one of the most bankable stars in the industry.

Talking about Baahubali and how the attention spanned towards the South film industry in an interview with The Indian Express, Prabhas said, “The film performed well, of course, but the stars don’t have to always have to make Rs 500 crore. There are superstars everywhere in the country, and everybody wants to do good work. That’s more important to them, I think.”

And although it’s been more than five years since the release of Baahubali, Prabhas is still known for his work in the film. Talking about the same, the Radhe Shyam actor said, “I got lucky with Baahubali, and that gave me a lot of responsibility to keep performing again and again for my fans, keep doing commercial films. I know it is very easy if I do action films, but I want to experiment with different genres.”

The actor also spoke about dealing with the box-office pressure before the release of any of his films, and said, “Baahubali has given me so much that I don’t mind being called Baahubali for the rest of my life. But the thing is that expectations after Baahubali… It is a little hard to reach there always. The pressure will always be there, suddenly a film from one state got such immense response from the whole nation, the world so that stress point will be there. Baahubali was so big, part one and then part two, when it still comes on TV, people call me. So, it is okay, it is my film still. The audience understands that all my films are different, that not all are going to be like Baahubali, but Baahubali will always be attached to me.”

What are your thoughts on Prabhas dealing with the box office pressure before the release of his films? Tell us in the comments below.

