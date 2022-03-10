With just a day left for the release, excitement for Radhe Shyam has reached its peak. The film is a romantic drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. As the Saaho actor makes his return to the genre after a long time, fans are elated to catch their favorite star romancing on the big screen. Let’s see if the hype is getting translated into advance booking.

Mumbai

A bit late but finally, shows have been allotted for Radhe Shyam and advance booking is now open. Surprisingly, the response so far is low and is much below what Prabhas’ Saaho had enjoyed in its advance booking. Just one or two shows are filling fast currently. Let’s see if the picture changes till evening.

Delhi-NCR

The response here is below Mumbai as no show as of now, is in filling fast mode. Seats are easily available, and it’s a surprising trend considering how Prabhas’ recent films performed really well in the advance ticket sale.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has got some more shows for Radhe Shyam and the response is really good. The Saaho actor enjoys a huge fan base here, and it’s clearly seen from advance booking which shows around 35% of shows are almost full.

Hyderabad

The dream run continues here! Just like Bengaluru, some more shows have been added here and the new ones too are sold out/filling fast. Overall, 90% of shows are sold out for day 1, remaining are filling fast.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is showing an average trend for Radhe Shyam with just around 5% shows filling fast.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune and Kolkata are dull as of now as all tickets are easily available. In Chennai, the Telugu version is showing a terrific response with around 40% shows almost full. Tamil version stays low.

