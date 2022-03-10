Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam is just a day away from its release, and the excitement is at its peak. There are several reasons behind the film’s buzz. The first and the biggest is the Saaho actor’s return to big screens after two and a half years. Another is his return to the romantic genre after a long. Now, let’s see how the film is faring here in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?.

Release trailer

This one is very short in duration and is intense with no shades of cheerfulness, which the main trailer had. It more focusses on Vikramaditya’s palmistry and his character. It is loaded with breathtaking visuals and highly engaging twists. 82% of voters loved it.

Valentine’s glimpse

Released on Valentine’s Day, it shows Vikramaditya (Prabhas) trying to woo his love interest, Prerna (Pooja Hegde). We can see the Darling actor’s fun side in it, with him even getting down on his knees to propose a girl. It’s a light-hearted tease of the leading duo’s romance. It has been liked by 80% of our audience.

Trailer

It introduces us to a renowned palmist Vikramaditya, who is well aware of the future. Prerna falls in love with Vikramaditya. But their love story isn’t as simple as it looks. There are multiple twists and turns in the love saga, which makes sure to keep lovebirds apart. It also glimpses us tons of high-end VFX work. The trailer has been liked by 72% of voters.

Soch Liya song

It’s a sad track sung by the magical duo of Mithoon and Arijit Singh. It features some flashback sequences as both Vikramaditya and Prerna think about each other, after a turmoil in their love life. 86% of voters liked it.

Aashiqui Aa Gayi song

It’s a typical Bollywoodish love ballad with soothing vocals of Arijit Singh, backed by Mithoon’s magical score. It’s visually soothing too. Apart from Arijit’s voice in different pitches, the chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja is the highlight of the song. A huge 90% of our voters fell in love with it.

Janmashtami poster

Released on the occasion of Janmashtami 2021, the poster featured the Saaho actor looking dapper in a suave tuxedo and Pooja sporting a breathtaking ball gown, giving vibes of a fairytale romance. 86% of our audience loved it.

Festival special poster

On 13th April 2021, a festival special poster of Radhe Shyam was released. It featured Prabhas in a uber-cool avatar with a bright smile on a face. It was released to celebrate festivals like Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi and many more. This unique poster has been liked by 84% of our voters.

Glimpse

It features the duo on a retro-looking station where our Darling actor follows Pooja Hegde. Music, set design and dialogue, everything wins the game here. 84% of our voters loved it.

Glimpse announcement

The makers of Radhe Shyam even hyped the glimpse before unveiling it. Posters announcing the date of glimpse were released in multiple languages featuring Prabhas with a cool lover boy look. The announcement received 86% votes in favour.

Beats of Radhe Shyam

It’s a short video that starts off in the middle of a mystical looking forest with nothing but a single train track in the midst of it. It then zoom’s into the train to reveal love couples belonging to different cultures and time periods. It finally glimpses us with the leading pair of the film. A whopping 91% of our audience voted in the favour here.

Retro look poster

It features Prabhas dressed in a retro avatar donning a good old cap with press-stud, sitting on top of the mountain. The overall poster has an old look. The look was liked by 84% of our voters.

On the whole, Radhe Shyam has received a thumbs up from 83% of our voters, which is really huge. Indian audience has witnessed varied genres post the pandemic, ranging from action to biographical drama. So RS releasing on 11th March comes as a breath of fresh air as it’s out and out romantic drama blended with twists. It’s a film having VFX as one of the major pillars, so there’s a curiosity to witness it on the big screen, and if we add the Prabhas’ pan-Indian factor to it, fireworks right from day 1 are on the cards!

