SS Rajamouli’s RRR is fast hitting the top position in the list of most anticipated films in India. The Pan-India movie stars Ram Charan, Jr.NTR and several other stars, enough to make it the most awaited films. After several character teaser, posters and introduction, the makers releases a new poster with the two leading men together, and marked the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. The new poster has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype today. Read on and don’t forget to vote.

The new poster that hit shores features Jr.NTR and Ram Charan. It shows the two being hailed by a huge crowd as the lap them up in the air. The two are happy and content with the love as they smile bright. Catch the poster here and d not forget to vote.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and ensemble in pivotal parts. The movie is set to hit big screens on October 13, 2020.

Ajay Devgn’s First Look From RRR On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

RRR has garnered a massive fanbase even before its release and it is increasing with each passing day. While the makers at equal intervals release the looks of their ensemble cast, Ajay Devgn’s part was a mystery. Turns out it is solved now, as SS Rajamouli revealed Ajay’s first look from the film on the star’s birthday. It has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section Read on to know more and also do not forget to vote.

The makers released a short character teaser for Ajay Devgn. The teaser had a man wrapped in fabric as soldiers with guns surround him. A voiceover in the background continuously chants load, aim, shoot, while the man covered in the cloth begins revealing himself. The curtain goes off and we see Devgn in a never seen before avatar. With a wounded forehead, the actor looks at the soldier with anger in his eyes.

Catch the glimpse right her and do vote:

RRR also stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and ensemble. The film is set to hit the big screen on October 13 this year.

Rate the hype for the latest poster of RRR below:

Ram Charan’s Look As Alluri Sita Ramaraju From RRR On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Nothing can take away the fact that SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most anticipated films in India right now. The makers are doing everything they can to keep the buzz going. For the same, they released a new exciting look for Ram Charan’s character Alluri Sita Ramaraju and the internet went crazy over it. It has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype. Below is all you need to know and don’t forget to vote.

The new-look featuring Ram Charan was released by the makers on the actor’s birthday. The look has him in a fierce avatar. The actor is dressed in reference to Lord Ram and is pointing his arrow at the sky, stretching his chiselled body. The background has a rising moon amid the fire that has ignited around Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Check the look right below and do vote what you feel about the same.

RRR also stars Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and a few others in pivotal parts. The film is set to hit the big screens on October 13, 2021.

RRR New Poster Ft Alia Bhatt As Sita On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

After much-anticipation, RRR makers finally unveiled their Sita. Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn amongst others, the SS Rajamouli film is all set to be released on 13th October. Alia Bhatt’s first look as Sita is out and let’s rate the hype for it now!

Alia Bhatt as Sita can be seen embodying all the old world charm in one frame. Dressed in a bottle green saree, the actor can be seen sitting amid lit lamps that are lighting the frame in an ample amount of warmth. Soft curls tied in a loose pony paired with flowers are giving the right edge to the innocent gaze that Bhatt is posing with.

Rate the hype for RRR new poster ft Alia Bhatt below:

RRR Release Date Announcement Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Acknowledging the high anticipation of the audience, SS Rajamouli and the team finally announced the release date of RRR. The film starring Jr. NTR & Ram Charan in lead along with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others has been in talks ever since its announcement and now it’s just some months away.

As per the recently made announcement, the biggie will hit cinemas on Oct 13, 2021. The makers shared the release date along with a grand poster featuring both Ram Charan & Jr. NTR in their characters.

The poster has made a striking entry in our How’s The Hype? section. You can vote down and tell us how much you liked it.

Jr. NTR’s First Look From RRR On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has become one of the most anticipated films and there is no denial that the magnum opus is a huge affair. After a long wait the makers finally released the first look of JR. NTR from the film and left the fans asking for more. The first look has today made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Scroll down to know more and also do not forget to vote.

Jr. NTR plays Komaram Bheem in the magnum opus RRR. The first look features the actor as an untamed lion living in the lap of nature. We see him preparing for the big fight. The actor looks robust and strong. The makers were planning to share the first look on the superstar’s birthday but the pandemic brought the plan to a standstill.

The SS Rajamouli directorial also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn alongside Jr. NTR. RRR is set to release on January 8, 2021.

Ram Charan’s EXPLOSIVE Motion Poster From RRR On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR is a highly awaited even though it’s releasing next year. On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the makers of RRR stormed the internet as they released the motion poster of the film featuring lead stars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR.

The terrific first motion poster blew away everyone’s mind and promised yet another Super-Duper Hit after the Baahubali series.

Apart from Rama Charan & Jr. N.T.R., RRR also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt & Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The magnum opus is hot in the market already and this release takes the craze on another level altogether. But you tell us, how much did you like the motion poster of RRR?

RRR Logo & Motion Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’ BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

After so much anticipation, the makers of RRR finally gave something for fans to cheer for. While everyone is staying in their home and practicing social distancing, the makers decided to make most of this time and unveiled the logo and the motion poster of the magnum opus, yesterday. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period drama stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

The motion poster is one of its kind and has water and fire fighting against each other while revealing the name of the movie, ‘RRR’. It ends with a logo of the Ashoka Chakra of the Indian flag. We also got to see the full form of RRR, which is Rise Roar Revolt.

While sharing the logo and motion poster on Twitter, SS Rajamouli wrote, “Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy… to present the title logo of #RRR!!!”.

The film is inspired by the lives of freedom fighters and also marks the first movie by the filmmaker to be inspired by true events.

Now, this newly released logo and the motion poster is making it to our ‘How’s The Hype?’ section. Please vote in the poll below to show how much you liked it.

