After waiting like crazy, Prabhas fans will be finally witnessing their star on the big screen with Radhe Shyam. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the film brings back the Darling actor to theatres after a gap of two and a half years. Let’s see how it is faring in advance booking for its opening day.

Radhe Shyam has been hyped as one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema. So it’s obvious that people are curious to catch it on the big screen. Among all the factors, Prabhas being a crowd puller is definitely going to set the box office on fire, and signs are pretty much visible.

Speaking about the advance booking update, the ticket sale was flagged off yesterday in Hyderabad, and we all know how much Saaho actor is loved here. As soon as the booking was started, fans crashed down the Bookmyshow site. You won’t believe, around 80% of tickets are already sold throughout the city. The remaining are almost full, and some shows might get full at the time we write.

Bengaluru is also showing a good response and here, the Telugu version is showing 30-35% tickets already full. The Hindi version is yet to pick up. Chennai too has opened advance booking for Radhe Shyam and early response is promising. Around 15% of shows (Telugu) are already filling fast, and some more shows will be allotted for the film by tomorrow. The Tamil version hasn’t picked up yet.

Advance booking in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Pune and Kolkata is yet to be opened.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam releases on 11th March 2022.

