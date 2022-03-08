Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, younger brother of actor-politician Chiranjeevi, is well known for films such as Gokulamlo Seeta, Suswagatham and Tholi Prema to name a few. His film Attarintiki Daredi held the record of being the highest-grossing Telugu film.

Currently, the superstar is basking in the glory of his recently release Bheemla Nayak which seems to be on track to becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of this year. He is one of the richest actors in the south film industry and lives a luxurious life. Scroll down to know more.

Farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad

Pawan Kalyan owns a huge farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. At a when all celebrities were moving to their farmhouse due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the superstar too followed the suit. Pictures of him relaxing in a white lungi and shirt, reading a book in his lush green farmhouse went viral on social media.

A bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Power Star bought the new property in the last quarter of 2021 in Hyderabad’s premium locality, Jubilee Hills. As per the Money Control report, the property was bought for a whopping Rs 12 crore. Spread across 6,350 sq ft, is the new home for the actor and his wife Anna Lezhneva and their son.

An impressive fleet of cars and bikes

Pawan Kalyan has an impressive collection of luxurious cars and motorcycles. He owns a Volvo XC90, a Mercedes Benz R Class, a Toyota Fortuner and a few others, all of which can be valued at around Rs 3 crore. He even owns Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic which is worth above Rs 18 lakh in India.

Other properties

The actor-politician had also previously declared some of his other properties apart from his new bungalow mentioned above. As reported by Business Standard in 2019, the Bheemla Nayak actor owns 18 acres of agricultural land in Hyderabad, which is worth over Rs 5.7 crore. He also owns non-agricultural land worth around Rs 33 crore. A flat in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad worth Rs 1.75 crore is also under his name.

