Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan recently made headlines as they were spotted together for an ad shoot and this further raised the audience’s excitement and anticipation of watching them in a full-fledged feature film. Now both of the actors took to their social media to share a fun reel on both of them shaking a leg on the famous song ‘Arabic Kuthu’.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan shared a video on their social media where they are seen dancing to this popular song. The audience showed love in the comment section and they are really hailing their chemistry and they are saying that they wanted to see them in a feature film together.

Showing love for the chemistry of both the actor‘s a fan wrote: “Loving this bond😭❤️”.Where as other fan commented on the fun the actors were having while shooting the video: “Hayeee you both😍😍”

Rashmika have some big releases coming up like ‘Mission Manju’ where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra, In ‘Goodbye’ she will see sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. Whereas Varun Dhawan will be seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Bhediya’.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who will next appear in the movie ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’, stated that she doesn’t want to get categorised as a North or South actress, but only wants to do content-rich movies.

The ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ actress, who spoke to the media said, “I don’t want to be categorised in any industry like North or the South. I want to be an actor with a pan-India appeal.”

