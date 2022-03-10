Kartik Aaryan made a smashing debut in Bollywood with Pyar Ka Punchanama in 2011. Soon the actor has amassed popularity and a massive fan following, especially from women. If ever the actor decides to have a swayamvar, without a doubt his female fans will line up to marry him.

Advertisement

However, it seems there’s a fan who is desperate and can go to any extent to marry him. The actor often takes time out to interact with his fans while he is out and about in cities for movie promotions. Pictures and videos of him getting candid with the fans are viral on social media.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a video along with one of his young fans who was seen imitating his dialogue from Dhamaka. The actor was seen completely enjoying the moment with the little fan and was seen laughing with her. Sharing the video on Instagram, he captioned his post, “Cutest #ArjunPathak (sic).”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

However, what caught everyone’s attention was a comment from a fan who asked him to marry her in return for Rs 20 crore. The fan wrote, “Achha mujhse shaadi karlo 20 crore dungi (sic).” To which Shehzada actor replied, “Kab (when)” with a laughing emoji. He once again responded, “bidding shuru karein?”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Mrunal Thakur. He will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee among others.

Kartik will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Satyanaryan Ki Katha and Freddy.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Finally Breaks Silence On Vivek Agnihotri’s Accusations Of Not Inviting ‘The Kashmiri Files’ Team, Says “Jinhone Sach Maan Liya Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube