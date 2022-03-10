The Kapil Sharma Show enjoys a huge fan following not just in India but also in different parts of the globe. This is the main reason why most Bollywood films are promoted on the platform to reach a wider range of audiences. A few days after director Vivek Agnihotri’s very public dig on the popular talk show, Kapil has now decided to put these allegations to rest through his Twitter handle.

For the unversed, Kapil has lately been facing a lot of wrath on social media and most of it is related to his equations with Bollywood celebrities. Previously, a rumour suggested that Akshay Kumar had refused to be a part of the show but then these speculations were refuted by Akki himself when he shared a hilarious video with Kapil on his Instagram handle. In the recent clip, he could be seen joking about Kapil being his enemy while promoting a new song from his film Bachchhan Paandey.

A few days back a new dramatic incident spiralled on the internet when The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri stated that Kapil Sharma and his producers did not invite his team on the talk show. He was of the stance that they were not considered because the film did not feature any big names from Bollywood.

The impact of this Tweet was such that Kapil Sharma was massively trolled, starting a cancel campaign against the show on Twitter almost instantly. The comedian has now decided to break the silence around this accusation, making it clear that his side of the story is different.

I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

“Yeh sach nahi hai Rathod Sahab. Aapne pucha isliye bata diya, baaki jinhone saach man hi liya hai unko explanation dene ka kya fayda. Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world. dhanyawaad.”, Kapil Sharma tweeted.

यह सच नहीं है rathore साहब 😊 आपने पूछा इसलिए बता दिया, बाक़ी जिन्होंने सच मान ही लिया उनको explanation देने का क्या फ़ायदा. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world 😊 dhanyawaad 🙏 https://t.co/pJxmf0JlN5 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 10, 2022

