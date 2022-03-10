Rubina Dilaik has been winning hearts with her acting chops for years now. The actress rose to fame all over again with her stint in Bigg Boss 14 and even emerged as the winner. Ever since, she’s been more active, unfiltered and honest with her fans. The beauty is now reacting to trolls leaving nasty comments on her pictures. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Rubina faced a lot of health issues after she contracted Covid last year. The actress lost her appetite and even witnessed fluctuations in her weight. But trolls have been really merciless, targeting her for her weight gain and hitting below the belt.

Reacting to it all, Rubina Dilaik told ETimes TV, “Why because there are so many people even my contemporaries who go through this body-shaming, fat-shaming. You gain one extra inch here and there and they start commenting ‘Arre buddhi Lagne lagi hai, charm chala gaya hai, look at the way she walks, arre bhains hogayi hai’. They write nasty things because social media has given them the freedom to go and comment whatever they want on anyone’s page.”

Rubina Dilaik continued, “People are inconsiderate about others’ feelings. That time I feel there would be so many people who would be getting directly affected by such comments why not voice it. If the almighty has given me that position where I can create an impact or turbulence why not? People should know that respecting somebody’s choice of being how they want to should be there. There is no one to talk about it. If they talk about it, we on the other side should know how to handle it and not let them affect us. It is like a way of letting the trolls know that there is a boundary which they should not cross.”

Just not that, Rubina Dilaik even mentioned how it boils her blood when the haters target her husband Abhinav Shukla or their family.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

