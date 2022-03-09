One of the busiest actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain the masses with his upcoming action-comedy Bachchhan Paandey. Also starring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi, the film hits theatres on March 18.

At the film’s recent press conference to unveil its Instagram filter, Akshay and co got candid about many things. One of the topics they spoke about was Bollywood VS Tollywood, it’s success and the kinds of films they deliver. Here’s what the actor had to say about it.

When asked his views on Tollywood films working wonders as compared to Bollywood films, Akshay Kumar said, “Aisa nahi hai. Abhi joh Gangubai release Hui woh bhi aacha chal raha hai.”

Om being further probes for an answer – and stating that Bollywood has more content-oriented films and Tollywood massier ones, Akshay Kumar said, “Aisa nahi hai. Yaha content bhi chalta hai, massy bhi chalta hai. Massy ke andaar content daalo toh air sone pe suhaga wali baat hoti hai.” He added “Hum sabko bus yahi prathna karni chahiye ki sab ko film chale. The theatres should be filled to capacity, that’s what I believe in. I’m not one of those people who will sit down and literally think ki yeh chal rahi hai yeh nahi chal rahi hai – I just feel like everything should work.”

Stressing that the entertainment industry was shut for 2.5 years. Akshay Kumar added in Hindi, “The industry has suffered a lot. Many films have been held back fr relase and interest on them in just increasing, I know. ” He concluded talking about the topic saying, “Let’s not analyse too much but let the films run, that’s important.” Check out the video here:

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey stars Akshay Kumar in and as the titular character. The film also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. It is set to release in theatres on March 18.

