Akshay Kumar is a busy actor. While his upcoming next, Bachchhan Paandey is all set to hit theatres on March 18, the actor already has a lineup of films ready. At the recently held press conference for the Kriti Sanon-Jacqueline Fernandez co-starred, where the film’s Instagram filter was unveiled, Akshay got candid about staying busy.

Advertisement

At the press meet, the Khiladi of Bollywood was asked about what keeps him motivated to do one film after another and have several releases in a single year. For those who do not know, after the Farhad Samji film, Akki will be seen in Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2 and Mission Cinderella. Read on to know his response.

Advertisement

While the question (of what keeps him motivated) was directed to Akshay Kumar, his Bachchan Paandey co-star Kriti Sanon quickly and jokingly replied, “We had to remind him which film he is coming for here. ” While her smart and sassy answer got a laugh from all present, Akshay Kumar said, “I already have 5 films ready (for release).”

Continuing further, Akshay Kumar in Hindi added, “I have 5 films ready and the shooting for the sixth will begin soon after this film (Bachchan Paandey) releases. I’ll start my next from 19th.” Justifying his stand on doing back-to-back films, Mr Kumar added, “I get surprised when people ask me ‘Tum itne filme karta hai?’ I look at them in surprise and wonder, ‘Toh mai aur kya karu? Subey utke kaam pe hi jaana hai.”

Adding that it has been drilled into us since childhood to get up, go to school, come back and complete our homework and then sleep, Akshay Kumar said, “Yehi kaam kar rahe hai. Isme samaj mein nahi aata isme nayi kya baat hai? Tum log bolte ho ‘tum 4 baje uthe ho.’ Arey toh subey na utho toh aur kab utthu? (Log kehte hai) tum parties mein nahi jaata – nahi jaata, maan nahi karta. Subah uthna, kaam karna, Sunday ko chutti leta hu – aisa hi karte rahoge toh aapke filme banti jayegi. Aap karte jaoge kaam.”

Stating that even in the pandemic people kept doing their work, be it doctors, police, photographers or others, Akshay Kumar added, “Everybody is working for their daily bread. Mai aaram se baith sakta hu ghar par. Bhagwaan ka diya hua sab kuch hai, saare kamayi kar chuka hu. Aaj bhi agar mai baith jao toh kuch kamane ki zarurat nahi hai. Lekin unka (cameramen and others dependent on him making films) kya?”

He continued, “Aadmi ko kaam karta rehna chahiye. Ab kaam isliye nahi hai ki paiso ke liye kar raha hu, maaza aata hai, aacha lagta hai, passion rehta hai. Mai uss din kaam chod dunga jab raat ko, sone se pehle lagega ki ‘Arey, subey utke kaam pe jaana hai.’ Uss din mai kahunga, ‘Ab mai bandh kar raha hu.’ Till that feeling doesn’t come I’ll continue working.”

Check our the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey stars Akshay Kumar in and as the titular character. The film also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. It is set to release in theatres on March 18.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Smoked In Public & Paid A Rs 100 Fine As A Penalty Pleading Guilty

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube