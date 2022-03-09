Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan are some of the most-loved co-stars of Bollywood. The duo has given a couple of super hit films like Bodyguard, Kyon Ki…, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others. While they might have set the screens on fire with their camaraderie in films, Kareena Kapoor had once called Salman Khan a ‘bad actor’. Shocking right?

Kareena and Salman were last seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial Bajrani Bhaijaan which also starred Harshaali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

In her earlier interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan had clearly said that she doesn’t like Salman Khan and had called her ‘bad actor’. As reported in Masala.com, Kareena Kapoor Khan was quoted saying, “I’m not at all a Salman fan. I don’t like him, he’s a very bad actor. I tell him that he hams all the time.”

This is when Bebo revealed that she’s a big Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan fan and not a Salman fan. She had said, “Out of the Khans, I’m a total Shah Rukh fan. I’m totally in love with him. Don’t even ask me about him because if I start I won’t stop talking about him for hours. Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh are the only two actors I admire. There is something about Shah Rukh that is amazing.”

Woah! We wonder after hearing this how did Salman Khan react to it.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, is helmed by Advait Chandan. That apart Bebo will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. He will soon begin shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde.

