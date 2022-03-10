Bharti Singh Hilariously Scolds Man For Not Wearing A Mask; Adds, “April First Week Me Kabhi Bhi Mama Ban Sakte Ho”

Bharti Singh is preggers and there’s no woman who can still work so actively as her. We have previously seen Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan indulge in work with a baby bump, but the comedian is on sets on day to day basis. Scroll below for some exciting details today.

As most know, Bharti announced her pregnancy back in December 2021 via her YouTube channel, LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa. Ever since, she’s hosted multiple shows with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa including special segments in Bigg Boss 15 and the latest, Hunarbaaz amongst others.

Yesterday, Bharti Singh was seen having a fun time with paps on sets. The comedian was dancing to the tunes of music of a wedding happening nearby. In no time, she notices a man standing next to her and scolds him for not wearing a mask.

A pap could be seen questioning about her delivery. To this, Bharti Singh answers, “Bhai April ke first week mein kabhi bhi mama bann sakte ho (You guys will become uncles anytime in the first week of April)”

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh had previously revealed that she wants to have a normal delivery. She told Bollywood Life, “I have started doing yoga every alternate day. I am really very scared of cesarean, I’ve heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don’t want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery. I at least walk for an hour in the morning and do yoga that is instructed by my trainer.”

