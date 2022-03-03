A good comedy show is what you can always rely on whether you are sad, happy, depressed, or just looking for some entertainment. And, when it comes to comedy, Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa, hands down, dominate the space with their quirky humour and witty style. Well, this time around Voot has something else in mind.

Advertisement

They are all set to launch India’s first interactive comedy game show– The Khatra Khatra Show which will premiere on the platform from 13th March at 7, followed by Colors at 11 PM from Monday to Friday. Taking the excitement a notch higher, Farah Khan, who is known to don multiple hats, is gearing up for a smashing entry in the highly anticipated show. Welcoming the viewers to a whole new world of entertainment which has rib-cracking comedy, fun- games, never-ending laughs and non-stop masti.

Written and produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the comedy-game show will feature Haarsh and Bharti as hosts and Farah Khan as the Friday Special Host, raising the fun and khatra quotient of the show in a dhamakedar manner! That’s not all, Voot viewers can now give their favourite celebrities mazedaar games to thrilling tasks in this one of its kind interactive comedy game show. So, brace yourselves for a power-packed ride with the funniest dares, awkward pranks, 150 + games and more. Watch out for more than 50 celebrities going head-on across 51 high-voltage episodes.

Advertisement

Joining The Khatra Khatra Show, Farah Khan said, “In today’s stressful times we need a dose of laughter and fun and The Khatra Khatra Show is just that. I’m so happy to be joining this season (without revealing more). I was already a fan of Bharti and Haarsh’s brand of humour and now that they are hosting and producing it is just an added bonus. I am looking forward to some thrilling games, giving hilarious tasks and getting my favourite celebrities and contestants to really entertain the audiences on Voot. Kripya Humein Seriously Na Lein.”

Talking about the show, Haarsh Limbachiyaa said, “The Khatra Khatra Show is a show which gives you the creative liberty that one wishes for as a writer and a host. You can create fun games just to torture contestants and increase their difficulty level. It is a lot of fun for us and the audiences but clearly not for the contestants. Is baar contestants ko phasayennge hum aur hasenge aap. So please do not miss it and watch us on Voot.”

Adding to it, Bharti Singh said, “Have you ever seen me serious, no right! aur kabhi dekhoge bhi nahi (laughs). The format of this show demands us to give games and tasks to all the contestants. That will be so much fun, I love torturing people – Kyunki, Woh Phasenge Aur Hum Hasenge’. The audience has always supported us whenever we have started something new, and I am hoping that they do so again this time for our new journey on Voot.”

Watch The Khatra Khatra Show starting 13th March, 2022 on Voot and Colors!

Must Read: Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Claims Karan Mehra Had Confessed To His Extra Marital Affair, “He Would Go, Meet Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube