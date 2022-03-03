The latest reality show, Smart Jodi is getting a lot of attention for its fresh concept and incredible lineups of celebrity couples. Among all the participants, Bhagyashree and her husband Himalay Dassani is receiving maximum attention as the actress stayed away from the limelight for a long time. In the latest episode, the actress recalled the time when her family was against the marriage and only a handful of her friends attended her special day. Among them was Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Both the actors worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial debut, Maine Pyar Kiya. It was a romantic musical film and also featured Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde in supporting roles, while Mohnish Bahl appeared as the lead villain.

Bhagyashree married Himalay Dassani against her parents’ wishes. During her marriage Salman Khan along with a few of their friends was present. Dassani is from a business family; on the other hand, the actress belongs to a Maharashtrian family with royal roots. Now, as per the latest report by Bollywood Life, Smart Jodi makers are now planning to invite the Radhe star to show his support for the actress.

Last year, Bhagyashree appeared in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 15 with his son Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra to promote their film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Fans loved seeing the reunion of their favourite on-screen couple.

The source further said, “It would be great if he comes in person, or else the makers are looking at an audio-visual message.”

Earlier in Smart Jodi, Bhagyashree spoke about how kids should be allowed to follow their own dreams, the actress said, “Mere liye shaadi me koi nai tha, sivai inke. Jab mene mummy papa se kaha ki main shaadi karna chahti hun inse, wo nai mane. Maa baap ke bacho ke liye sapne hote hai lekin, bacho ke apne sapne bhi hote hain. Kabhi kabhi unke sapne unhe jeene dena chahiye. Kyunki aakhir me unki zindagi hai jo unko jeeni hai.”

