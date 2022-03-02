Indian-origin Tamil film actress Akila Narayanan has made history by enrolling herself as a lawyer with the United States armed forces.

Akila, who made her debut with director Arul’s horror thriller ‘Kadampari’ last year, has now enrolled herself with the US Army.

Sources say that Akila Narayanan had to undergo the US Army Combat Training to enter the armed forces that ran into several months. After having successfully completed the training, the actress has now joined the US Army as a lawyer.

Akila Narayanan of Indian origin who resides in the US made her debut in acting last year with ‘Kadampari’, which had music by Prithivy and cinematography by V.T.K. Uthayan.

Interestingly, Akila had also been running an online school of music called the Nightingale School of Music.

