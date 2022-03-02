Bheemla Nayak released last week amid a fan frenzy. Starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, the film, as expected, took a thunderous start at the box office. But did it hold onto the same momentum on day 5? Let’s find out.

The Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum was off to staggering numbers with 37.15 crores coming in on the first day. The film did see a drop on day 2 with 19.73 crores coming on board, and with slight growth, Sunday earned 20.50 crores. Now, as yesterday was Mahashivratri, the film did enjoy the benefit of the partial holiday.

Bheemla Nayak jumped on day 5 thanks to Mahashivratri as 11.60 crores came in. It’s a good growth when compared with day 4’s 8.23 crores. The film now stands at 97.21 crores at the Indian box office and will hit the century today. Speaking of the overseas numbers, the film made around 15 crores during its opening weekend, surpassing the 100 crore mark globally.

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak also stars Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Rao Ramesh, and others.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s film is gearing up for its Hindi release soon. Reports say the dubbed Hindi version of the film will be released on 4th March. Despite there being no official update from the team, it is reported that the producers are trying their best to accommodate the Hindi release of the movie.

With Telugu movies being hyped well with impactful collections in the north belt, the makers seem to have taken this decision.

