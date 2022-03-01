Bollywood is elated as theatres are once again gaining their momentum amid the global pandemic. 2022 has some of the biggest releases promised ahead and well, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadis already weaving its magic on the silver screen. In a recent interview, KGF star Yash has spoken up on the pan India filmmaking trend and has given an insightful answer on the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The KGF star revealed that although the OTT releases are huge and the platform is huge, he still is a firm believer in theatrical releases. Before an artist/actor, he’s an audience first and well, he likes to watch films in the theatre.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Yash said, “People need entertainment in cinemas, where it is a fantasy world and you understand things in a big way. I am a person who became an actor by watching cinema. I believe in that world.”

The global pandemic has left the entertainment industry at a standstill. With the on and off shutting and opening of cinemas, the audiences are often sceptical about going out and watching a film in a theatre keeping in mind their health.

Yash said, “Cinema not being there and not being watched that way where you go into the mode (was not desirable). On OTT with remote on your TV will not give you that experience. While enjoying films, you have to leave everything aside and go into a theatre. Shed everything and get into that world, that’s the process you enjoy.”

The actor further revealed that just not his film KGF but he’s looking forward to all the cinema releases of the year and said, “I just want to watch good films on screen. It has been a depressing, I am an audience first and then an actor.”

Talking about the pan India filmmaking trend, Yash said, “I think it is very obvious. I don’t understand why are we thinking like north, south, east, west… it is a whole industry where people like to watch different things. So why these barriers?”

The KGF actor concluded and said, ”The pan-India box office is huge and if someone I ready to tap all these markets then imagine the possibility. The audience is waiting to watch all kinds of content. We have to figure out a way how to reach a place where we can entertain everyone.”

What are your thoughts on Yash’s perspective on the pan India filmmaking trend? Tell us in the comments below.

