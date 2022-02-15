Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is one of the much-awaited films this year. The Kannada-language period action film, which is all set to release in April, was initially set lock horns with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office but now it seems the film face competition with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey.

Aamir and Kareena Kapoor starrer, which is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, was all set to release on April 14, 2022, on the occasion of Baisakhi. Now the makers have postponed the release date to August 11, 2022. After much ado, Shahids’ film will release on April 14th.

Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter and announced the revised release date. He wrote, “So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres.”

Take a look at his tweet below:

So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 15, 2022

The latest development comes as good news for all Shahid‘s fans who were eagerly waiting for the film to release in theatres. However, the film will be competing with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The film, which is helmed by Prashant Neel, also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

On the other hand, Jersey will see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. Pankaj Kapur will also play an important role in the film. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, it is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title. The film saw multiple delays in release due to the Coronavirus pandemic and closure of cinema halls.

So what do you think about Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey clashing with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 at the box office? Let us know in the comments.

