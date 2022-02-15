Randhir Kapoor is one of the most celebrated artists of Bollywood with multiple hits in his filmography. He has worked in a series of popular movies in the 1970s, including classics like Kal Aaj Aur Kal and Jawani Diwani, amongst others. A few years back, the actor had refuted rumours about his nephew Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage as most reports suggested that Ranbir was about to get married in the next few weeks.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Randhir is celebrating his 75th birthday today and social media platforms are flooded with special wishes for the actor. His daughters, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor shared special posts for their father, sharing unseen throwback pictures with the fans.

Advertisement

In the year 2017, several reports suggested that Ranbir Kapoor was all set to get married and he had left for London with his mother Neetu Singh to look for a bride. Back then, Randhir Kapoor was the one to refute these rumours during a conversation with Hindustan Times.

Speaking about nephew Ranbir Kapoor’s single status, Randhir Kapoor said, “Ranbir is having a terrific time with all the success and the money he’s got, and age being in his favour too. Why does he have to get married and spoil it all so soon? Shaadi ke liye bahut time hai abhi usko (He’s got enough time in hand to get married). Let him have a nice time right now.”

Randhir also admitted that he was slightly jealous of his nephew for the successful career he had at such a young age. “At times, I envy him because I was nowhere at his age with the kind of success and moolah that he’s got. He’s doing very well and I’m so proud. Little ups and downs and high and low tides are there in everyone’s career. This happens and it’s a passing phase, so that’s completely alright”, Randhir Kapoor said.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Bachchan Pandey Rumours: Akshay Kumar Charging 99 Crores & An Earth-Shattering OTT Offer Being Turned Down To Leave You Intrigued

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube