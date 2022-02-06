Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is all set to take the nation by storm in April. The film is said to be much bigger in scale than the previous one. Plus, the additions of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have just taken the buzz to the next level. Now, the latest we hear is about the release date of the song which is rumoured to feature none other than, Nora Fatehi.

For the unversed, KGF Chapter 1 had an item song which was a recreation of Gali Gali Mein Phirta Hai from Tridev. It had Mouni Roy shaking a leg with Yash. Mouni raised the temperature with her seductive moves, and the recreation was a huge chartbuster. Now, after its success, there have been reports of another recreation in part 2.

As per several reports, Sholay’s evergreen number ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ has been recreated in KGF Chapter 2. It will feature Nora Fatehi. Even though there’s no official word on it, there have been sources stating Nora had shot the song last year in Hyderabad. Now, as per the latest reports flowing in, the song will be releasing on 14th February i.e. on Valentine’s Day.

We hope it’s true as we can’t wait to watch Nora Fatehi grooving with Yash!

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is slated to release on 14th April 2022. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, the film is set for a big clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Rather, it’s a threeway clash as Thalapathy Vijay’s pan Indian film ‘Beast’ too has booked 14th April as its release date. As of now, none of the other two films have postponed and announced their new release dates.

