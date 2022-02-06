There’s still more than a month for release but Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam is already making headlines. The film is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, and the offers it has been receiving too are monumental. Read to know about the rumoured big deal of the film.

A few days back, the trailer of the film was unveiled. Be it striking locations to breathtaking visual effects, fans were floored with the amount of dedication and money that went into the making. Sadly, it got hit hard when Covid picked up in December, making the makers hold their release. One could easily say, the magnum opus has caused a huge dent to investors due to multiple delays. But reportedly, they are making some huge money before the release itself.

As per the report in News18.com, Radhe Shyam has bagged 250 crores after selling satellite rights and digital rights. It’s one of the biggest deals in the history of Indian cinema. Speaking about the same, a source close to the portal says, “The South Indian versions—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada—will be shown on ZEE5 while the Hindi version will be released on Netflix.”

A few days back, we had learnt how Radhe Shyam was offered 400 crores by a streaming giant for direct OTT release. Even though the news wasn’t confirmed, it did create a lot of buzz for the film.

Speaking about Radhe Shyam’s demand, the source further added, “Baahubali has made Prabhas a pan-India star. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial and one of the biggest pan-India love and the makers were clear and keen on releasing the film in theatres first. They were ready to hold the film but not release it straight on OTT.”

